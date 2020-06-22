York County man will serve up to 29 years in prison for raping home healthcare aide in 2017

Joseph Bent was found guilty of rape and related offenses during a trial in March, District Attorney David Sunday said

MOUNT WOLF, Pa. — A 43-year-old York County man will serve up to 29 years in prison for raping a home healthcare aide in 2017.

Joseph Bent, of Mount Wolf, was sentenced Monday to 14 1/2 to 29 years in prison after being convicted in March of rape by forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault, York County District Attorney David Sunday said.

Bent was found guilty of forcing a home healthcare aide who was caring for someone in his household to have sexual intercourse on July 12, 2017.

In addition to his state prison term, Bent will serve three years probation following his release, Sunday said.