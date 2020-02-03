York County man will serve up to 2 years after child in his care overdoses on fentanyl he had stashed

Justin Ennis, 32, admitted that his 1-year-old child accidentally ingested fentanyl capsules he had hidden in his jacket in 2017. The child survived.

Justin Ennis, 32, admitted that his one-year-old child accidentally ingested fentanyl capsules he had hidden on Dec. 26, 2017.

He will also serve two years of probation after his prison term.

On December 26, 2017 around 6:55 p.m., police were dispatched to Ennis' home in the 600 block of Trolley Drive in Dallastown for a reported one-year-old in cardiac arrest from a drug overdose.

Upon arrival, officials rendered aid to the one-year-old and took the child to York Hospital via ambulance.

Ennis told police that he had capsules containing fentanyl inside a cigarette pack. He said that he left the pack inside his jacket pocket, which he laid on the floor.

He believed that the child must have gotten the capsules from the pack and ingested them, as he couldn’t find the capsules.

Ennis told police that he almost killed the child, and described her as dying and being “gone” while on the phone with 911 dispatch.

After receiving medical attention at York Hospital, the child was transferred to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for additional care.

A toxicology screening showed that the child’s fentanyl concentration was 36.1 nanograms per milliliter, and according to doctors at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, a fatal dose of fentanyl is considered to be 34 nanograms per milliliter.