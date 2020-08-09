York County man struck, killed by falling tree

The victim was attempting to cut down the tree in Warrington Township Monday night when it fell on him, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man died Monday night when a tree fell on him in a wooded area on Old Mountain Road in Warrington Township, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

The man, who has yet to be identified pending notification of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene around 8:30 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

The cause of death was determined to be traumatic asphyxiation. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

The man was reportedly cutting down the tree when it fell on him, Gay's office said.

The incident was reported around 7:33 p.m.