Jeremiah Musser will spend 4 to 8 years in prison followed by 3 years of probation after pleading guilty to sexual assault Tuesday in York County Court.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A 39-year-old York County man pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault stemming from a 2018 incident, the York County District Attorney's Office said.

Jeremiah Stephen Musser, of New Cumberland, was sentenced to a four- to eight-year prison term, followed by three years of probation, the DA said.