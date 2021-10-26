York County man dies in industrial accident at Johnson Controls in East Manchester Township

Christopher Raul, 20, became trapped under a piece of heavy equipment while working Monday night, and later succumbed to his injuries at York Hospital.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 20-year-old York County man died Monday night of injuries sustained in a workplace accident, the York County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

Christopher Raul, of Shrewsbury Township, was working at Johnson Controls in East Manchester Township at about 6:50 p.m. Monday when he became trapped under a piece of heavy equipment, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

Raul's coworkers responded immediately and moved the equipment off of him, and he was immediately transported to York Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 8:20 p.m., according to Gay.