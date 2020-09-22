York County man dies four days after single-vehicle crash in Shrewsbury Township

James Norton, 77, suffered an apparent medical event prior to crashing his vehicle into a tree on his property, the York County Coroner's Office said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 76-year-old Shrewsbury Township man has died, four days after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on his property.

James Norton suffered from an apparent medical event before crashing his vehicle into a tree on his property around 6:09 p.m. on Sept. 16, according to the York County Coroner's Office. Norton sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to the coroner's office.

Norton was transferred from the scene to WellSpan York Hospital, where he eventually died of injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner's office said. He was pronounced dead Sunday at 3:40 p.m. at the hospital.