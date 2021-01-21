York County man succumbs to injuries sustained in single-vehicle crash in Manchester Township

David Klinedinst, 68, was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 11, according to the York County Coroner's Office. He died Wednesday at York Hospital.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 68-year-old York County man died Wednesday of injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash in Manchester Township nine days earlier, the York County Coroner's Office said Thursday.

David Klinedinst, of the 500 block of E. Canal Road in Conewago Township, succumbed to his injuries in Wellspan York Hospital at 8:04 p.m., the coroner's office said.

Klinedinst was the only occupant of a single vehicle crash in the area of Church Street and Sandhurst Drive at 6:25 a.m. on Jan. 11, the coroner's office said. His vehicle reportedly struck a tree.

He was transported to York Hospital, where he later died of a traumatic brain injury, according to the coroner's office. The manner of Klinedinst's death was ruled accidental by York County Coroner Pamela Gay.