York County man convicted of sexually assaulting multiple children

Brody Barrett Kline, 43, of Dover was convicted on Friday of sexually assaulting multiple children under 16 years old.

Brody Barrett Kline, 43, of Dover was charged in October 2020, after one of his victims came forward and told her mother, who contacted the police.

Over the course of their investigation, police determined that Kline had sexually assaulted at least four other female victims, according to the affidavit. Police say they interviewed at least seven girls, all under the age of 14, regarding the suspected sexual assault.

Officials say on Friday Kline was found guilty on 25 sexual-related counts, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse - less than 13, two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, incest of a minor and numerous other felonies and misdemeanor offenses.