York County man charged with killing two dogs found last week in a Newberry Township creek

Jimmy Lawman, 51, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. He allegedly shot the dogs and left their bodies in a creek next to his home, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a man with killing two dogs whose remains were found in a creek next to his York County home last Monday.

Jimmy Lawman, 51, of the 800 block of Valley Green Road in Newberry Township, has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of cruelty to animals after an investigation by Newberry Township Police, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed Friday.

He is accused of shooting and killing a pitbull and an Akita and leaving their bodies in a creek next to his home, police say.

His family reported the death of the dogs to police, and provided video of Lawman walking in the direction of the creek with both dogs before the sound of suspected gunfire is heard off-camera.

Lawman was alone with the dogs on June 20, police say. His family called police when they returned the next day and could not find the dogs, according to the complaint.