Police: York County man tried to run over another man with his car

Northern York County Regional Police say Matthew Adams, 33, of Felton, was drunk when he got into an argument with the victim and tried to strike him with his car

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police say a 33-year-old Felton man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to run another man over with his vehicle Tuesday night in Jackson Township.

Matthew Jacob Adams is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and driving under the influence in the incident, which occurred around 7:10 p.m. on the 100 block of block of Chesapeake Estates, police say.

Adams was identified as the suspect by the victim and other witnesses at the scene, who told police he was seen sitting in his vehicle outside the victim's home prior to the incident.

The victim, who told police he knows Adams, allegedly went outside to speak to him. The two then began arguing, police say.

Witnesses told police it looked like Adams was going to back his car out of his parking space to leave the scene, but did not. Instead, witnesses said, he drove forward toward the victim, who managed to get out of the way before he was struck by the vehicle.

Adams then sped away from the area by driving through several other resident’s front yards, police say.

Police say they later located Adams sitting in his vehicle several blocks from the victim’s home. He showed signs of intoxication and was arrested, according to police.