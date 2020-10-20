York County man accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl in 2017

Carlos Funes-Coreas is charged with aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault without consent, according to Newberry Township Police.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a 30-year-old Etters man with aggravated indecent assault and related offenses after an investigation of allegations that he had inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl in 2017.

Carlos Alberto Funes-Coreas, of the 600 block of Yorktowne Road, is also charged with corruption of minors and indecent assault without consent, according to Newberry Township Police, who began investigating in March after the victim reported the alleged sexual abuse to York County Children Youth and Families.

According to police, the victim said Funes-Coreas had indecent contact with her twice in the span of a week. The alleged abuse occurred sometime in the year 2017, when the victim was 15, police say.

The victim reported that she was awakened in the middle of the night by an inebriated Funes-Coreas , who began touching her breasts and genitals and allegedly moved her hand toward his penis. The victim reported she froze in fear and did not know how to react due to shock.

The sexual contact stopped the victim pushed Funes-Coreas off her bed, causing him to make a noise that alerted others in the home, the victim told police.

About a week later, the victim reported, Funes-Coreas woke her in the middle of the night by stroking her hair and apologizing for the events of the previous week. Funes-Coreas was "drunk and rambling" and kept touching the girl until another member of the household came into her room and removed him, police allege.

Police spoke to Funes-Coreas , who admitted at the time he had routinely been drinking "a case of beer" each day after work and had no memory of touching the girl. He said he only knew he woke up in his own bed each morning, according to police.