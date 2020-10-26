York County man accused of leading State Police on 35-minute, 50-mile vehicle chase

Jeremy Burkins is charged with one felony, five misdemeanors and 12 summary traffic offenses stemming from the early morning incident on Sunday, police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Red Lion man is facing one felony charge, five misdemeanors and a dozen summary traffic offenses after police say he led them on a 35-minute vehicle pursuit through York County Sunday morning.

Jeremy Michael Burkins, 38, of the 100 block of Zion Church Road, is charged with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, misdemeanor charges related to drug possession, driving under the influence and reckless endangerment, and 12 summary offenses related to unsafe driving, refusal to wear a seatbelt and other traffic offenses, according to State Police.

The alleged incident began around 1:49 a.m. on Sunday, when Trooper Joshua Koach of State Police Troop J observed a white Dodge Ram pickup truck cross over the white fog line and into the shoulder of the road as it drove north on Woodbine Road, according to the criminal complaint.

Koach said he turned his police vehicle around and began following the truck, which immediately accelerated in an attempt to elude him. The trooper said he lost sight of the truck and began canvassing the area in an attempt to locate it.

Shortly thereafter, Koach reported, he encountered the white Ram pickup again in the area of West Telegraph Road, traveling toward Delta Road. The trooper again attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the pickup truck accelerated and led him on a pursuit that lasted approximately 35 minutes.

A check of the pickup's registration revealed the truck was registered to Burkins, according to the complaint.

As the pursuit continued, Koach said he observed Burkins traveling at a high rate of speed, running through stop signs, turning without signaling, turning off lights in an attempt to elude pursuit, and crossing into opposing lanes of traffic.

The chase lasted about 50 miles, and ended when police employed stop strips on Blueball Road in East Hopewell Township, according to Koach's affidavit.

Burkins allegedly refused commands to exit the vehicle and passively resisted attempts to be taken into custody, according to police. He exhibited signs of impairment, and police observed the strong odor of alcohol emanating from him. A metal pipe that contained suspected burnt narcotics was recovered from Burkins' back pocket, and a similar pipe containing suspected narcotics was found in the vehicle's center console, police say.