York County Judicial Center building closed today due to leak in cooling unit

YORK, Pa. — The York County Judicial Center is closed on Wednesday due to a leak in one of the building's cooling units, the York County Office of Emergency Management said.

There was no immediate word from the county on when it will re-open.

Members of the York City Fire Department, the York County Hazmat Team, and the building's maintenance workers are investigating the leak, but there is no danger to pedestrians or the public, according to county spokesperson Ted Czech.