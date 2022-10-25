York County launches 'YoCo Arts & Culture Pass' for exclusive savings and insider information

The Cultural Alliance of York County and Explore York partnered to bring the digital savings passport to life.

YORK, Pa. — York County residents and visitors have a new way to save money while experiencing all the arts and culture the area has to offer.

The Cultural Alliance of York County and Explore York partnered to launch the new YoCo Arts & Culture Pass, a digital passport that features exclusive discounts and information on visiting arts and culture experiences around the area.

The free digital pass was created as part of a broader cultural tourism marketing campaign made possible by the York County Tourism Grant Program.

“It’s completely free, easy to download, and the more you check in with the pass the more times you have to win a big prize we’ll give away next year," said Kelley Gibson, president of the Cultural Alliance of York County.

"Every time I talk with someone about what we have as cultural and arts amenities here in York I always hear the same thing: 'I didn’t know that was here.' And so, I think if you download the pass you can discover at least two or three things that are really interesting and fun that you never got to do before,” she said.

The campaign is part of an ongoing effort to raise awareness of and drive visitation to York County’s growing arts and culture offerings to generate positive economic growth across the community.

“York County’s arts and culture scene is thriving,” Gibson said. “From art galleries and artist studios to historical sites, diverse entertainment experiences, unique shopping and dining, and so much more, there are experiences available all year round and they are continuing to expand every day. This new digital exploration resource makes it easy for members of our own York County community and for our guests visiting the region to access inspiration to plan their cultural journey and unlock discounts to use along the way.”

The YoCo Arts & Culture Pass is available online as part of the new York County “have it made here” cultural experiences website, www.YoCoCulture.com.

The free pass can be accessed online and downloaded to any smartphone. In addition to gaining access to exclusive discounts to area arts and culture attractions, guests have the opportunity to check in at participating locations during their visit to receive entries into a yearly grand prize sweepstakes for an exclusive York County getaway experience.