Hazmat crew responds after York County summer camp is exposed to fungicide from crop duster

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — Hazmat crews were dispatched to a scene in York County on Tuesday when more than 70 members of a youth summer camp were exposed to fungicide from a crop dusting aircraft, authorities said.
The incident occurred at 11:22 a.m. at the Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom, according to Rose Fire Company No. 1 Chief Christopher A. Boyer.
Hazmat teams and emergency responders dispatched to the scene learned that 72 people had been exposed, Boyer said. The airplane was flying over a nearby cornfield when the exposure occurred, he said.
Emergency responders immediately closed of the area and began working to determine what chemical had been sprayed.
Once the chemical was verified, a triage area was set up and crews began working to decontaminate those who were exposed, Boyer said. Following the decontamination, the exposed campers were sent home.
No one was injured in the incident, Boyer said.