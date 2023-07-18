Hazmat crew responds after York County summer camp is exposed to fungicide from crop duster

More than 70 campers were exposed to fungicide being sprayed over a nearby cornfield at Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom, officials said Tuesday.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — Hazmat crews were dispatched to a scene in York County on Tuesday when more than 70 members of a youth summer camp were exposed to fungicide from a crop dusting aircraft, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 11:22 a.m. at the Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom, according to Rose Fire Company No. 1 Chief Christopher A. Boyer.

Hazmat teams and emergency responders dispatched to the scene learned that 72 people had been exposed, Boyer said. The airplane was flying over a nearby cornfield when the exposure occurred, he said.

Emergency responders immediately closed of the area and began working to determine what chemical had been sprayed.

Once the chemical was verified, a triage area was set up and crews began working to decontaminate those who were exposed, Boyer said. Following the decontamination, the exposed campers were sent home.