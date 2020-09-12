York County government buildings will suspend public access from Dec. 21 through Jan. 11

York County's parks and other services will remain open during the suspension, the county commissioners said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Public entry into all York County government buildings will suspended during the holiday season, from Dec. 21 through Jan. 11, the York County Commissioners said Wednesday.

All county operations will continue during this suspension, the commissioners said. The public is encouraged to conduct business with the county either online or over the phone, if possible.

The county’s website contains contact information for county departments, the commissioners said.

Modified operations for essential services and programs will be implemented across county departments. These modifications include a requirement to schedule appoints with county departments on an as-needed basis, according to the commissioners.

Drop boxes for document delivery to the Administrative Center offices will continue to be available in the lobby of the Administrative Center during normal work hours, the commissioners said.

The Sheriff’s Office will permit entry to the lobby for delivery of any necessary documents, according to the commissioners.

The York County Prison, Youth Development Center and Emergency Services Center, as well as, the Sheriff’s Office and some court-related functions will continue to operate in their ordinary 24-hour capacities, the commissioners said.

York County Parks’ Christmas Magic will continue during this period, and the county’s 11 parks will reamain open for outdoor recreation. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the parks while observing the state’s mask order and social distance guidelines.

The Nixon Park Nature Center and the Parks’ headquarters at Rudy Park will also be closed to the public, the commissioners said.