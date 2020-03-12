York County Food Bank will hold Family Volunteering Day on Saturday

For one day only, the Food Bank is lifting age restrictions for volunteers, so that kids can learn what the Food Bank does and get experience giving back to others.

YORK, Pa. — The York County Food Bank announced it will host a family volunteering day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at its warehouse on 254 W. Princess St. in York.

For one day only, the Food Bank said it will suspend its age restrictions on volunteering and will allow younger children to assist in the warehouse, so that they can learn what the Food Bank does and earn experience helping people in need.

Volunteers will be packaging holiday food boxes for distribution through the Food Bank's annual Give-A-Meal program.

"Our Give-A-Meal Program is a joint venture between us and local school districts to provide holiday meals for families in need," the Food Bank said in a press release. "This year’s Give-A-Meal Program will look a bit different due to COVID-19, but we remain committed to ensuring that every family in need receives a holiday meal including a turkey and all the trimmings. This year, our goal is to provide 5,000 of these complete meals.

"Additionally, we have created a Kids Activity Guide available on our website for parents and teachers that will help engage students and children in a discussion about the issue of hunger and introduce simple, kid-friendly ways to help their neighbors in need."

With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, more York County neighbors than ever before may not be able to afford a holiday meal to share with their families, the Food Bank said. Food insecurity throughout the state continues to increase. To ensure that every family has what they need for a happy holiday, the Food Bank is busy at work securing necessary food items and monetary donations.

“As we approach a holiday season unlike any other, the need for food assistance in York County persists at historical rates,” said Jennifer Brillhart, President and CEO of the York County Food Bank. “During the season of giving we aim to motivate those who can to donate, in order to help their neighbors in need during this unique time that requires us to come together as a community and address the challenges at hand.”

A $25 donation purchases a healthy holiday meal for a family in need – turkey and traditional side dishes (stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, corn, sweet potatoes, squash and apples).

The Food Bank offers chicken, fish and other options for those with dietary restrictions.