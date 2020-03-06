York County Food Bank to host Pop-Up Drive-Thru food distribution event in Stewartstown Thursday

The distribution will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the American Legion building on Barrens Road South. It's open to anyone struggling to buy groceries.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Food bank said it will hold a Pop-Up Drive-Thru Food Distribution event Thursday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in Stewartstown.

The event is part of the food bank's COVID-19 response effort, the organization said. It is made possible through a partnership with the YMCA and Southern Community Services, a United Way-funded program that provides social and support services to residents of the Southern, South Eastern, Dallastown, and Red Lion school districts.

Southern Community Services staff is currently open Wednesday afternoons from 1-2 pm, or until everyone in line is served and resources permit. Southern Community Services also provides utility assistance and other limited financial assistance, the organization said.

Thursday's food distribution, which will be held at the American Legion building on 19222 Barrens Road South, is open to anyone struggling to buy groceries, the Food Bank said. Every household will receive a free emergency food box containing shelf-stable items like peanut butter, rice, and canned tuna.

Recipients will also receive fresh and frozen items including meat, produce, and dairy. Each household will receive enough food to feed a family of four for four or five days.

No ID or documentation is required. If able, participants are asked that only one person per household attend the event for health and safety reasons, the Food Bank said.