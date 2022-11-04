York County Food Bank will move operations to new location in Emigsville

The new location will allow the Food Bank "to continue serving the community with greater efficiency," the organization said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Food Bank announced it is moving its operations to a new location in Emigsville next month.

The new location will allow the food bank "to continue serving the community with greater efficiency," the organization said.

For the past two years, the Food Bank has been operating out of its Haines Road facility in East York. Kinsley Properties allowed the organization to use the space there at no cost, the organization said.

During that time span, the food bank said, it has distributed more food than it ever has in its 40-year history.

"The Food Bank’s robust response to the pandemic-driven increase in food demand would not have been possible without the support of many generous donors and volunteers that stepped up to assist," the organization said. "Moving all the Food Bank’s equipment, refrigeration/freezer units and thousands of pallets of dry, refrigerated, and frozen food items to the new warehouse will be a huge undertaking."

Still, officials say several members of the community have stepped up to help by participating in two planned Community Moving Days on April 12-13.

Amazon, First Capital Fibers, Giant, MidAtlantic and others have agreed to donate trucks, trailers and drivers to assist in the move.

“We are incredibly grateful to these companies who have graciously agreed to assist with our move, as we continue fighting hunger in York County,” said Jennifer Brillhart, York County Food Bank President and CEO.

In addition to the warehouse move, the Food Bank’s drive-thru food distribution will take place at 2530 Cape Horn Road beginning April 19th and continue every first and third Tuesday of each month from 4:30-6:30pm.

The Food Bank’s main office will remain at its familiar location in the city of York, the organization said.