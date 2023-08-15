Emergency food distributions to help people in southern York County impacted by recent storms

The drive-through distributions will take place on Aug. 16 and Aug. 23 at Stewartstown United Methodist Church on S. Main St.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Food Bank has announced two emergency food distribution events that will be held in response to severe storms that caused more than 30,000 people in southern York County to lose power for several days.

The events will take place on Aug. 16 and Aug. 23 at Stewartstown United Methodist Church on S. Main St. Both. It will be a drive-through distribution event that takes place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Officials with the Food Bank said in a press release anyone in need is welcome to attend and receive free food for their household. One person from the household must register at the distribution event. The Food Bank collects income information for data purposes only. ID is not required, though, helpful for registration.

"We look forward to bringing our services to Stewartstown," said York County Food Bank President and CEO Jennifer Brillhart. "We hope to serve those in immediate need as well as help supplement the work of the local organizations working to feed the Southern York County community."