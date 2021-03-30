Here's what you need to know about York County's new emergency rental assistance program

Nearly 400 people have already completed applications since the program launched last week, the Community Progress Council said Tuesday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Community Progress Council last week launched an Emergency Rental Assistance program, and said this week that nearly 400 residents have already completed applications.

The CPC's press release, which contains more information about the program, appears in full below:

Last week, Community Progress Council (CPC) launched a $13 million Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to help York County residents who need financial assistance with rent and utility payments.

CPC, as York County’s community action agency, has begun to process nearly 400 online applications and allocate payments to tenants who have been impacted the Coronavirus pandemic. An additional 270 applications are in progress.

The ERAP, part of the federal COVID relief package approved by Congress in December 2020, specifically targets renters across York County. Residents may apply for rental assistance, utility assistance, or both. You must live in York County, and be a renter, to qualify.

“Residents across York County have been waiting for this relief for several months,” said Robin K. Rohrbaugh, President & CEO, of Community Progress Council. “While the economic impact of this pandemic is far from over, this program will provide an important bridge for residents to catch up and begin making steps toward personal recovery from this financial crisis.”

Residents will apply for this assistance through CPC’s website, www.YorkCPC.org, and will need an email address to create a profile to access the online application.

Rental Assistance

Tenants will need a variety of documents ready to upload:

An email address to apply and to receive updates regarding your application.

Contact information for your landlord: name, phone number and email address

Income information to report your household income

Most recent utility bills if seeking utility assistance

Copy of identification (government issued Photo ID or Driver’s license, passport)

Proof of Residence if different from ID

Landlords will need to provide the following items:

Lease

W-9

ACH information for Direct Deposit

Documentation of rent owed

Qualifications also include income limitations in accordance with the area median income (AMI) levels set for York County. Those household levels are listed below:

1 Person – $46,050

2 Person – $52,600

3 Person – $59,200

4 Person – $65,750

5 Person – $71,050

6 Person – $76,300

7 Person – $81,550

Utility Assistance

Utility payments will be for arrearages only but will include electric, gas, water, sewer and trash. Fuel oil will be covered under another funding stream.

This funding is only available to renters in York County. Residents must have utility bills showing past-due amounts and proof of residency ready to upload through the online applications.

Processing for either rental assistance or utility assistance may take several weeks. All communication between Community Progress Council and applicants – including status updates – will occur through email. Updates on an application’s status will not be given over the phone or in-person.

Residents who do not have access to technology or need assistance with filling out an online application can make appointments with one of more than 20 partnering organizations listed on CPC’s website. Applicants may also designate a “collaborator” to work with them to complete the application.

Through a program administered in 2020 through the Pennsylvania Housing and Finance Agency (PHFA), Community Progress Council dispersed more than $1.4 million in rental assistance to 450 families. That program ran for four months and ended on Nov. 4.

This new program, in collaboration with York County, will allow more residents to seek help with their finances.

“The York County Board of Commissioners commends the Community Progress Council for their collaboration with the county’s Human Services Department,” said Julie Wheeler, York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. “We appreciate their partnership to bring this program to residents struggling with shelter needs.”

A moratorium on evictions, set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) remains in effect until Wednesday.

A state-issued moratorium on utility shut-offs, is also set to expire at the end of March.