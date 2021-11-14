New mural dedicated to late assistant principal at York County elementary school

The mural, titled "Sowing Seeds, Becoming Stars" is dedicated to Stony Brook Elementary's late assistant principal Andrew Thompson.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Community members dedicated a new mural at a York County elementary school on Sunday.

The mural, titled "Sowing Seeds, Becoming Stars" is dedicated to Stony Brook Elementary's late Assistant Principal, Mr. Andrew Thompson.

Painted by Central York High School graduate Brett Greiman with the help of third-grade students, Greiman says the mural is meant to emphasize education, connecting with nature and self-determination.

"The seeds shown throughout the design are symbolic of education and knowledge," said Greiman. "The seeds and the doves cross over time from the present, over the past and into the future where the students stand looking out into the universe knowing their unlimited future is determined by their own imaginations, education & awareness and creative thinking."

Greiman said the students incorporated part of what they're learning into the mural as well.

“Incorporating their studies so they can relate to it, and then understanding of course, you, the third-grade students, are part of making this whole thing happen ...it was a fantastic experience,” said Greiman.