York County Eagle Scout hosts memorial blood drive

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The 2nd annual Rick Saar memorial blood drive was held on Jan. 8 at the Wyndramere Heights Evangelical Church in Newberry Township.

The event was organized by Troop 284's Eagle Scout, Corbin Hutchinson, who needed blood transfusions at a young age.

Hutchinson, along with other organizers, said that they are grateful for the donors who showed up.

"It is greatly needed, and where the blood comes from is something that people don't think about when going to the hospital. If it wasn't for the people that came out today and helped us, the hospitals and people alike would be in trouble," said Richard Pope, donor resource consultant for the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank.

"Without the donors taking time out of their Sunday to donate, I probably wouldn't be here today. Without the transfusions, I probably wouldn't have survived," said Hutchinson.