Dover Township man dies after drowning in Conewago Creek, coroner says

Dustin Snook, 32, was reportedly fishing prior to his death. Investigators believe he may have suffered a medical event that caused him to fall in the water.

DOVER, Pa. — A York County man died after drowning in Conewago Creek in Dover Township Tuesday evening, the York County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.

Dustin Snook, 32, of the 3900 block of Conewago Road, was reportedly fishing in the creek prior to drowning, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

Investigators believe Snook may have had a medical event that caused him to fall into the water and drown, Gay said.

Snook's next of kin were present and aware of his death, according to Gay.

No autopsy is planned, though routine toxicology was performed, Gay said.