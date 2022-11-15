York County DA's Office to hold Drug Task Force public auction on Nov. 25

There will be at least 21 vehicles for sale at the event, which will be held at Schaad Detective Agency, 1114 Roosevelt Ave., in York.

YORK, Pa. — The York County District Attorney’s Office announced it will hold its Drug Task Force public auction on Friday, Nov. 25, at Schaad Detective Agency, 1114 Roosevelt Ave., York.

The auction will begin promptly at 10 a.m.

There will be at least 21 vehicles for sale, highlighted by:

2014 Ford Focus

2013 Nissan Rogue

2006 Mercedes

2004 Acura TL

A $500 cash deposit will be required for each vehicle upon successful bidding. All purchases must be paid for in cash.

Vehicles must be paid for in full and picked up no later than Friday, Dec. 2.

All bidders must be at least 18 years of age.

Vehicles offered for sale may be viewed at Schaad Detective Agency starting Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m.

To license a vehicle, bidders need a Pennsylvania photo ID and proof of insurance, along with cash to cover the following costs:

Title: $55

Car Registration: $43

Truck Registration: $69

Motorcycle Registration: $27

Lien fee: $26

Temporary Tag: $30 (or $14 for transfer fee/county fee)

Documentary & Notary: $50