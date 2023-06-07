Woman found dead in York County home; police are investigating it as a homicide

The 67-year-old victim was found in a home on the first block of S. Main St. in Dover Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. She died of apparent traumatic injuries.

DOVER, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of a York County woman Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, a 67-year-old Dover woman, was found dead of apparent multiple traumatic injuries in a home on the first block of South Main Street in the borough at 2:19 p.m., York County Coroner Pamela M. Gay said in a press release.

The identify of the victim has not yet been released by authorities, Gay said.

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the case.

"The death appears to be domestic-related and is being investigated as a homicide," Gay said. "At this time, minimal detail is being released as this is an ongoing investigation. The public is not in any danger related to this incident."

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Gay said.