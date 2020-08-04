York County DA: Citation against York Township woman for violating stay-at-home order will be withdrawn

Anita Shaffer, 19, was cited on March 29 after being pulled over for another violation. She allegedly told a State Police trooper she was "out for a drive."

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said that a citation filed against a York Township woman last month for violating Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order will be withdrawn.

Sunday made the announcement in an interview Wednesday morning on "WSBA Morning News with Gary Sutton."

"Based on the facts in this one specific case -- the fact that she was on her way home, that she was by herself in her car, that she was completely cooperative, I think that prosecution from my office of this may not be in the public interest," Sunday said.

Anita Shaffer, 19, was pulled over by a State Police trooper on March 29 for a suspected violation of window tinting regulations. During the traffic stop, Shaffer allegedly told the trooper she was just "going for a drive."

The trooper then cited her under the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955. She was the first person in the state to be cited for violating the order, which was issued by Gov. Tom Wolf and adopted statewide in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Pennsylvania.

Under the order, people are allowed to to out for food, medicine, and other essential activities like recreation or caring for a loved one, but otherwise people are supposed to remain in their homes.

That said, Sunday noted, the trooper had probable cause to pull over Shaffer's vehicle due to the suspected window tinting violation. But Sunday said he did not think she was violating Wolf's order.