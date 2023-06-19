York County authorities charge 10 people after raid of home in Lower Windsor Township

The investigation leading to the search of the home focused on the alleged cocaine distribution activities of Charles Lenhart III, who was one of 10 people charged.

YORK, Pa. — Law enforcement authorities in York County announced the arrests of 10 people following the execution of a search warrant at an apartment building in Lower Windsor Township earlier this month.

The raid occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 1 at the residence, located on the 4700 block of East Prospect Road, according to York County District Attorney Dave Sunday.

The residence is a three-story building divided into two apartments, along with a small barn used for social activities, Sunday said.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the search warrant was executed as part of an investigation into alleged cocaine dealing and firearms offenses.

During the search, police located approximately 225 grams of cocaine, along with smaller amounts of psilocybin (psychedelic) mushrooms, marijuana, related drug paraphernalia and $5,600 cash, officials stated.

Additionally, police officers located an Anderson Arms semi-automatic rifle, a Stevens shotgun, a 38-caliber revolver, a Glock 40-caliber handgun, a Ruger 9mm handgun and ballistic body armor, the district attorney added.

The investigation leading to the search of the residence focused on the alleged cocaine distribution activities of Charles Lenhart, Sunday said. Police received several tips in the recent past pertaining to suspicious activity at the residence, including an unusual number of guests and cars arriving and departing from the residence.

Charged were:

Charles N. Lenhart III, 43: possession of firearm prohibited, manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance (2 counts), use/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, prohibited offensive weapons, unlawful body armor, possess instruments of crime and criminal use of a communication facility.

Jade D. Naylor, 39: conspiracy – possession of firearm prohibited (3 counts), manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy – possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy – possession of a small amount of marijuana, conspiracy – make repairs/sell/etc offensive weapons, conspiracy – unlawful body armor, conspiracy, possession of instruments of crime and conspiracy – criminal use of a communication facility.

Miquan R. Johnson, 27: possession of firearm prohibited, manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance, use/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana and false identification to law enforcement.

Makayla M. Lenhart, 22: conspiracy – possession of firearm prohibited, manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance, use/possess drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

All four of the individuals mentioned above reside at 4735 East Prospect Road, according to Sunday.

Additionally, Brianna Bubb, 26, was charged with knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance and using/possessing drug paraphernalia.

The following persons, all of whom also reside at 4735 East Prospect Rd. were charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana-small amount personal use, according to Sunday:

Warrick Brown, age 24

Mariah Fleegle, age 22

Adriana Pangburn, age 19

Matthew Via, age 43

Stacy Walker, age 50

“The District Attorney’s Office will always work to provide necessary resources to York County police agencies in their efforts to remove guns and drugs from our streets," Sunday said. "I thank all York County police officers for their daily efforts in combatting crime and working to keep our county safe."