York County Coroner: Windsor Township woman dies of injuries sustained in March 8 crash

Bonnie Jones, 78, was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township, the coroner said. Her health declined until her death on Sunday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Windsor Township woman has died of injuries sustained in a vehicle crash in March, the York County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.

Bonnie Jones, 78, of the 3800 block of Mount Pisgah Road, died Sunday, more than three months after she was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred March 8 on the 1500 block of Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury Township, the coroner's office said.

Jones was riding in a vehicle driven by her husband when their car turned in front of an opposing vehicle and was struck. Jones' vehicle overturned, the coroner said.

Jones' health continued to decline since the crash until her death on Sunday.