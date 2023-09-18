x
York County

York County Coroner's Office is searching for any family of deceased East York man

James Williams was a resident of a facility in East York when he recently died of natural causes. While indications are he has no relatives, the coroner is searching
York County Coroner’s Office

EAST YORK, Pa. — York County Coroner Pamela Gay announced that her office is searching for any relatives of a recently deceased man in York County.

James Williams, who was in his 70s, had been residing in a facility in East York when he died of natural causes. 

"It has been reported to us that there may be no next of kin," Gay's office said. "And our extensive search has not yielded any positive results of legal next of kin."

Anyone who has any information about any of Williams' possible next of kin is asked to call the York County Coroner's Office at (717) 840-7617.

