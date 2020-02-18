York County Coroner identifies body found last December in Springettsbury Township

The coroner identified the body as Sara Alley, 63, who was last known to be living in East York. Cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office has identified a body that was discovered in Springettsbury Township last December.

Alley's remains were found on Dec. 2, 2019, on the 3800 block of East Market Street, the coroner said.

The coroner's office used DNA testing to confirm that the remains were Alley's. The body appeared to have been at the location for some time, possibly several weeks to several months, Gay's office said.