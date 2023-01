Emergency responders were dispatched to a crash in Washington Township shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a crash on Monday night.

Emergency crews arrived on scene at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Dispatch also confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating.