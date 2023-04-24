York County celebrates everything about libraries

As National Library Week commences, libraries all across York County plan to host events and special gatherings for anyone who's interested.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County libraries are celebrating National Library Week.

Libraries across York County will host several events this week to celebrate this year's theme, "There's More to the Story."

Members are invited to partake in book discussions, story times, crafting sessions and author visits.

Library employees say that the week helps promote visiting a variety of different places to help encourage people to do more reading.

"Libraries are not just about books," said Martin Library's director, Mina Edmondson. "Libraries are about other resources; they're about connections, they're about entertainment, they're about education. Libraries are not redundant in our community."

Several York County libraries are offering programs to help kids build confidence in their reading abilities, and officials say the week will help boost local library memberships.