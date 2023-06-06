York County institutes temporary burn ban due to dry conditions, risk of wildfires

The ban, announced Monday by the York County Board of Commissioners, will last until July 5 and prohibits open burning of trash or debris across the entire county.

YORK, Pa. — Due to dry conditions, the lack of rain in upcoming weather forecasts and the resulting risk of potential wildfires, the York County Board of Commissioners have instituted a 30-day, county-wide burn ban, effective immediately.

The temporary ban prohibits any open burning across the county, and supersedes and municipal ordinances to the contrary, county commissioners Julie Wheeler, Doug Hoke, and Ron Smith said in the announcement.

The ban was instituted with input from York County's fire chiefs and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' forest fire warden, the commissioners said.

Open burning is defined as "the ignition and subsequent burning of any combustible material (garbage, litter, paper, grass, leaves, twigs, vegetative material associated with land clearing or any other debris) out-of-doors, either in a burn barrel (screened or unscreened) or on the ground," the commissioners' announcement said.

The use of propane or gas stoves, charcoal grills, or tobacco in any form is not covered by the ban, the commissioners said.

Campfires set in fire rings at designated campsites in state or federal parks or campgrounds licensed by the Department of Environmental Protection are also allowed under the ban, according to the commissioners.

The ban will be enforced by any sworn law enforcement agent, including State Police, across the county.

Anyone who violates the ban could be subject to a fine of $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense, and $300 for a third or any subsequent offenses, the commissioners said.