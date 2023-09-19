York County institutes a 15-day ban on open burning due to dry weather conditions

It's the third time this year that the county has prohibited open burning due to low groundwater and stream levels.

YORK, Pa. — The York County Board of Commissioners has voted to initiate another countywide ban on open burning due to dry weather conditions.

The 15-day ban goes into effect on Thursday, the commissioners said.

It was enacted due to low groundwater levels, stream levels, drier-than-normal temperatures, and the lack of rain in the immediate forecast, the commissioners' proclamation states. The ban was instituted on the advice of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the county's fire chiefs, the commissioners said.

The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning of garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, paper, or other debris, either in burn barrels or on the ground. It does not apply to charcoal grills, propane or gas stoves, the commissioners said.

Campfires at state or federal parks are permitted if they are contained in a fire ring.

The countywide ban supersedes any municipal bans already in effect, the commissioners said.

Penalties for those who do not heed the ban range from $100 for first-time offenders to $300 for those who violate the ban three or more times.

The bans will be enforced by any sworn police officer in the county and State Police, the commissioners said.

This is the third ban on open burning instituted by the York County Commissioners this year. They commissioners voted to enact a 30-day ban on April 14, but lifted it two weeks later when drought conditions improved.