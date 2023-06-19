Black bear spotted near York County elementary school

The bear was seen Monday morning on High Street near Wallace Elementary School in the West York School District, reports said.

WEST YORK, Pa. — A wayward bear was spotted near a York County elementary school Monday morning.

A viewer snapped photos and shot a brief video of the bear as it lumbered across the road on the 2000 block of High Street near Wallace Elementary School in the West York School District.

FOX43 has reached out to the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the West Manchester Township Police Department for more information.

Authorities say bear sightings are common this time of year, as mating season runs through June and July and many juveniles are on the move after being chased off by their mothers.

These juveniles are often curious as they attempt to find a new home territory and will continue to move on if they don't find a food source.

Bears generally avoid humans and will run off when they see or smell humans, experts say. But people should not underestimate a bear’s size, speed or strength.

Bears are fast for their size, and even a young bear's claws are sharp enough to injure a human, according to wildlife experts.

Remember: Bears are wild animals, and should not be approached, experts say.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission provides several suggestions or warnings for people to use in case of encountering a black bear: