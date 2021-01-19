York County Association of Police Chiefs supports investigation into whether off-duty officer was at Capitol riot

The statement also condemns any participation in "violent protests or riots" by law enforcement officials.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 14.

The York County Association of Chiefs of Police on Tuesday issued a statement in support of an investigation to determine the accuracy of a New York Times article that claims an off-duty police officer from York County attended the Jan. 6 rally in Washington D.C. and made statements supporting insurrection.

The article, published on Jan. 9, quotes a man named Jeff, who identifies himself as an off-duty police officer from York County, as the crowd marches toward the Capitol building.

"(Jeff) said he didn’t know what would happen after he and his wife Amy reached the Capitol," the Times article states. "But he felt ready to participate if something were to erupt."

“There’s a lot of people here willing to take orders,” the man told the Times. “If the orders are given, the people will rise up.”

In the statement issued Tuesday in partnership with the Black Ministers Association of York County, the York County Association of Chiefs of Police said it opposes and condemns violent protests or riots that "result in the harm and loss of human life and the senseless destruction and vandalism of property."

"The rights of freedom of speech and assembly can never justify the evils of violence and anarchy, that included the death of a US Capitol police officer," the statement adds.

In response to the New York Times report, the YCACP condemned the participation by any local police officer in violent riots or insurrection, saying such activity "would only serve to undermine public confidence in the perceived neutrality of York County police officers."

The York Dispatch reported last week that a Southern York Regional police officer is on desk duty while the department investigates whether he was the off-duty officer quoted by the New York Times.

"We are aware of the NY Times article and are investigating if he may be the officer described in their story," Southern Regional Police Chief James Boddington told the Dispatch in an email.