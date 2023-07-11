York County man charged with rape, false imprisonment after domestic incident

Joseph Pastucci, 49, allegedly raped a woman and prevented her from leaving home during a domestic incident on July 1, Fairview Township Police said.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with raping, assaulting and physically detaining a woman during a domestic incident earlier this month in Fairview Township.

Joseph Martin Pastucci, 49, of New Cumberland, was charged after an investigation by Fairview Township Police. He allegedly contacted authorities in the early morning hours of July 1, accusing the victim of attacking him and punching through a window after an argument about her drinking.

Responding officers noted the victim had a lacerated wrist and transported her to Harrisburg Hospital for treatment.

Pastucci told police he and the victim had argued about her drinking after noting damage to her vehicle. He also said they'd had a consensual sexual encounter prior to the argument, according to police. He said that during the argument, the victim punched through a window after he prevented her from leaving the home out of concern that she was in no condition to drive.

The victim told police she and Pastucci were in the process of breaking up, and that he had become more controlling and would routinely call and text her multiple times a day, accusing her of having relations with other men. She also accused him of placing a tracking device in her vehicle that allowed him to listen in on her conversations, according to police.

On the night of the incident, the victim said she was out for drinks with friends when an angry Pastucci began calling her non-stop. At one point, he called 20 consecutive times; two hours later he made 43 consecutive calls to the victim, she claimed.

The victim provided phone logs to police that appeared to collaborate her story, authorities said.

When the victim returned home, Pastucci allegedly accused her of having sex with someone else and later raped her. When she gathered some personal belongings and attempted to leave, he physically prevented her from doing so, the victim claimed.

At that point, out of frustration, the victim said she punched the window, according to police. Pastucci then shoved her into the basement door, and called 911 after observing her bleeding wrist.