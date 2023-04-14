York County Commissioners vote to institute 30-day burn ban

The 30-day ban will go into effect on Sunday, the Board of Commissioners said.

YORK, Pa. — The York County Board of Commissioners on Friday voted to institute a 30-day burn ban in the county due to the risk of brush fires associated with the dry weather conditions.

The 30-day ban will go into effect on Sunday, the commissioners said.

The decision to institute the ban was at the recommendation of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resource's forest fire warden and the fire chiefs of York County, the commissioners said.

The ban will "reduce the severity of [fire] danger and protect the health, safety, welfare and property of the residents of York County," according to the commissioners.

The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning of garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, paper, or other debris, either in burn barrels or on the ground. It does not apply to charcoal grills, propane or gas stoves, the commissioners said.

Campfires at state or federal parks are permitted if they are contained in a fire ring.

The countywide ban supersedes any municipal bans already in effect, the commissioners said.

Penalties for those who do not heed the ban range from $100 for first-time offenders to $300 for those who violate the ban three or more times.