York College student found unresponsive in dorm room, later pronounced dead

YORK, Pa. — A student at York College of Pennsylvania was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and later pronounced deceased on Saturday, according to a statement from Dr. Richard T. Satterlee, dean of student development and campus life at the college.

Andrew Ruehlicke, a junior sport management major from Mullica Hill, N.J., was declared dead on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Ruehlicke was also a member of the men's soccer team.

York College says that there is no indication that the circumstances of this event pose a threat to the health and safety of the campus community.

They encourage those needing support to reach out to campus counseling services.

