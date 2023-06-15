York Co. horse rescue saves mini horses despite big financial struggles

The nonprofit took in two stallions and three pregnant mares from a kill pen.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Barn Manager Samantha Taylor is one of the newer set of hands around Omega Horse Rescue in Peach Bottom Township, York County.

"It's a very meaningful job," Taylor said. "Being able to help [the horses] and see them get their final home."

But she's far from the newest in the stable. The rescue took in five miniature horses from a kill pen this week.

"They won't get any bigger," Taylor said standing in front of an open stall.

And they are expecting more on the way. The three mares they rescued are pregnant, with one fawn born early Thursday morning.

"That's pretty rare," Taylor said "This is kind of special that we're getting two stallions, three mares, and potentially three foals."

The staff is expecting two more little ones. It gives them something to smile about, through a big dilemma.

"We have skimmed back quite a bit," Omega Horse Rescue Director Kelly Smith said, "Because of how expensive it is to actually take care of the animals and rehab them properly."

Rising costs of caring for the animals and dwindling donations continue to make things less stable.

"It's a lot that we put into doing this," Smith said

She says they won't let financial hardships stall their day-to-day work.

"We're here for compassion towards these animals," Smith said. "That our goal at the end of the day is to help them become safe and happy."

Safe, happy, and ready to find a home.