Street closures planned around multiple events in York this weekend

YORK, Pa. — The City of York on Friday announced there will be several downtown street closures this weekend due to the National Street Rods Association Parade, First Friday events, and outdoor dining.

On Friday, the National Street Rods Association Parade will be held from noon to 1 p.m. The route begins at the York Fairgrounds, travels onto Market Street from Gate 4, continues east on Market to Broad Street, north on Broad to Philadelphia Street, west to Carlisle Avenue, and north on Carlisle back to Gate 9 at Maryland Avenue.

York City Police officers will be stationed around the parade route for traffic control, the city said.

Friday night, First Friday events will close Beaver Street between Philadelphia and King streets from 4-9 p.m., the city said. Market St. will remain open for eastbound traffic.