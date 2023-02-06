City of York, school nurses are seeking donations of socks and sweatpants for students in need

Organizers said the socks and unisex sweatpants help keep students warm and dry. The greatest area of need is for elementary-aged children, but all sizes will help.

YORK, Pa. — The City of York's Bureau of Health announced it is teaming up with York City school nurses to sponsor a "Socks and Sweats" drive this month.

Organizers said children's socks and sweatpants (because they can be unisex) are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk to school and get wet feet due to the elements, or those who come to school without proper attire for the cold conditions.

"Currently, these items—and other clothing—are provided by the individual contributions of school nurses," organizers said in a press release. "Support of their efforts will enable them to continue to help students in need, which only continue to grow as supplies are currently depleted."

Donations can be dropped off at the York City Bureau of Health Clinic, located at 435 W. Philadelphia Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Feb. 28.