YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York City police are investigating a shooting that injured a 22 year-old man on Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 400 block of South Duke Street shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday.

Police say a 22 year-old man was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives with the York City police department are investigating.