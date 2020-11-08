York City School District plans to start school year with online learning

The districts superintendent announced the updated plans on Monday. It will still need to be voted on at the school board meeting on August 19.

The plan still needs to be voted on at the next school board meeting on August 19.

The plan calls for all virtual learning for the first quarter, from August 31 to October 30.

Students days will consist of live virtual instruction by teachers and independent work times.

For students who cannot do "live" lessons during the day, another online option is K-12 Bearcat Cyber. Under this option, students can complete assignments at any time during the day and staff will provide support sessions twice a week.

Students with disabilites and ESL students may have the option to have in building instruction 4 days a week.