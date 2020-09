YORK, Pa. — The school board for the City of York voted unanimously to furlough nearly 100 employees in a meeting on Monday.

90 non-instructional employees will be impacted by the furlough and include cafeteria workers, hall monitors, student and health aides, and security.

The move comes after the district voted to hold classes online for the first marking period. The school board will resvisit the decision at the end of the first marking period on October 30.