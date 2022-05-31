x
Motorcycle driver injured in early morning crash with York City Police vehicle

York Police say the motorcycle was traveling the wrong way on West Market Street in the city when it struck a York Police vehicle, critically injuring the operator.
YORK, Pa. — A York City Police vehicle was involved a in crash that severely injured a motorcycle rider Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. near Beaver and Market streets in the city, according to York Police.

The motorcycle driver was allegedly traveling the wrong way on Market Street when it struck a police vehicle and crashed, according to police.

The operator of the motorcycle suffered significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, a York City Police spokesperson said.

No police officers were injured.

