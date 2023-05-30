x
York County

Police searching for sisters missing from York

Police say sisters Andrea Rivas, 17, and Jazmin Esteban, 15, were last seen in the 400 block of Walnut street.
Credit: York City Police Department
Missing sisters Andrea Rivas and Jazmin Esteban

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is searching for two missing sisters.

Police say Andrea Rivas, 17, and Jazmin Esteban, 15, were last seen in the 400 block of Walnut street.

Anyone who sees the sisters or has information about their whereabouts is asked to contact police by submitting a tip online, emailing Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or calling the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

