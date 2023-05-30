York Police: Phone scammers are 'spoofing' the department's phone number in attempt to trick victims

The scammers are allegedly telling people they've missed jury duty, the police department said. York Police do not handle the administration of jury duty.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police issued a warning to residents Tuesday that phone scammers could be spoofing the police department's phone number in an attempt to trick victims into giving up money or personal information.

The spoofed calls appear to be coming from the police department's phone number (717-846-1234) and the caller claims to be a law enforcement officer informing the recipient that they've missed jury duty, police said.

York City Police do not handle the administration of jury duty, the department said.

Anyone who receives such a call should hang up and dial (717) 846-1234 to ensure they are speaking to an actual member of the police department, authorities said.