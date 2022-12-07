York City Police investigating homicide

A male victim was found deceased at the scene of an alleged shooting at 12:33 a.m. on Dec. 7.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York City Police Department is investigating a homicide after an alleged shooting shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech responded to a report of a fatal shooting at 12:04 a.m. on the 100 block of South Belvidere Avenue.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, an adult male was found deceased at the scene.

York City Police are investigating the man's death as a homicide as a result of a reported shooting.

Next of kin has been notified, and the identity of the man will be released pending an autopsy at the Leigh Valley Hospital.